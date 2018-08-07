Keanu Reeves Hilariously Reminisces While Watching His 1980s Coca-Cola Commercial Role

James Corden threw it way back to one of Keanu Reeves‘ first-ever acting gigs this week on The Late Late Show, airing a Coca-Cola commercial from the 1980s that starred Reeves as a teenager.

“It was like a three-day shoot, [so] for me it was a great experience because you’re going from school and study to the real world,” the 53-year-old John Wick actor said, adding that it was a “real world working” situation because the team had to do things like hit their marks and improvise.

Reeves told Corden that he even shaved his legs for the old-school ad in which he played a cyclist who wins a race and enjoyed a refreshing Coke afterward. After he wins, the young Reeves praises his dad for coaching him to success.

Watch the hilarious ad in the clip above.

Reeves said he had to drink “so many Coca-Colas” in order to nail the line at the end. “I had that thing with the director where it’s like, ‘OK you’re thirsty, you’re dying, you’re on an island, you’re on a desert island, you haven’t had anything to drink!’ and you’d say ‘OK a coke!’ and he’s like ‘No that’s not it!’” he said, describing his experience with the director. “And then he went to kind of like R-rated then it got X-rated. Yeah, it was pretty funny.”

About three decades removed from the classic Coke commercial, Reeves is now set to star as the title assassin-turned-canine-avenger character in the third installment of the John Wick franchise, John Wick 3: Parabellum — set to premiere in theaters in May 2019. The entire series began with a dog (Daisy) that helps Wick overcome his grief from the loss of his wife. At the end of the first John Wick film, he befriends a pit bull, which walks off with him as the credits roll, and cares for the dog throughout John Wick 2.

In the sequel, a man asks Wick if the dog has a name — to which he replies, “No.” While some fans have theorized that the dog’s name is actually No, others assume that Wick hadn’t given the dog a name so as to stay detached, considering what happened to Daisy.

Earlier this summer, leaked photos show that the dog will be returning for John Wick 3.

The first John Wick movie, released in 2014, was largely credited with Reeves’ return to action thrillers after neglecting the spotlight following The Matrix trilogy. Other action/thriller veterans like Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Ruby Rose and Common will star alongside Reeves in John Wick 3. Newcomers Asia Kate Dillon, Jason Mantzoukas, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos and Hiroyuki Sanada will also appear.