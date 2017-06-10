Katy Perry Reveals Her Suicidal Thoughts During Livestream

During an emotional therapy session with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh that was broadcast on the internet for her Witness World Wide project, Katy Perry showed an all-new side of herself to her fans, ranging from her love life, issues with drinking, and thoughts of suicide.

“I wrote a song about it,” she revealed of those suicidal thoughts. “I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed.”



Videos by PopCulture.com

The conversation with the therapist got so intense that, at one point, one of Perry’s associates encouraged her to cut the conversation short, worried that Perry might reveal more than she intended.

“That’s the point of this whole thing, if people can see I’m just like them then they can dream just as big,” Perry pointed out. “I’m a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I’m a big goofball.”

UP NEXT: Katy Perry Flashes Underwear During Show

The 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Katheryn Hudson, explained that her public persona and her private persona are two different people, which can lead to complications. The singer recently shed her long, dark hair for a short, platinum blonde cut, a decision made to separate the two personalities.

When discussing her two personas, Perry explained her hairstyle decision came about because she “didn’t want to look like Katy Perry anymore,” and saying that “the fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy and made this bigger-than-life personality.”

After the intense discussion, the conversation ended on a more cathartic note, with the doctor encouraging Perry to take a card from his “angel bowl,” with the card she selected reading “Freedom.” The message clearly affected the singer, with all of the implications of how that word personally related to her.

MORE NEWS: Miley Cyrus Reveals Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Is About Her

To promote her upcoming album Witness, Perry has been livestreaming her activities 24/7 to her fans, with the therapy session being only one of the intimate moments she shared with fans.

Friday evening, Perry hosted a dinner party with guests Dita Von Teese, Sia, Anna Kendrick, and Mia Moretti.

Later this weekend, Perry is expected to spend time with Caitlyn Jenner, James Corden, Margaret Cho, and RuPaul.

In addition to Perry releasing her album, one of Perry’s musical rivals, Taylor Swift, released her catalog to Spotify, which many think was an intentional move to cut into the impact of Perry’s release.

Celebrity feuds can be far more than publicity stunts, with Perry explaining, “I’m not Buddha – things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know?” she explained to NME. “Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That’s so messed up!” she added.