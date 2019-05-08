Katy Perry Suffers Embarrassing Fall in Met Gala Hamburger Costume

Katy Perry’s burger costume might have won the Met Gala after party, but it also served as a serious obstacle on the dance floor, sending the pop star tumbling to floor.

In a video obtained by Page Six, the American Idol judge is seen bopping along in her massive hamburger costume before losing her balance. Without the use of her arms, Perry can be seen falling right over, where she rolls about until helped to her feet again.

“It was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. Katy was dancing, then she just toppled over,” a witness told the outlet. “Once she was on the floor, she couldn’t get up because her arms were inside the burger costume, she rolled around for a bit, but she was stuck. So others nearby went over and literally picked her up and put her back on her feet.”

They continued that one of Perry’s friends was heard saying, “And she’s back up! That was part of her performance art.”

Perry might have taken her love of fast food to another level at the after party, but while walking the red carpet for the “Camp”-themed Met Gala, she embodied a chandelier, sporting a white bejeweled gown with a working light fixture around both her waist and resting on her head.

The whole look was put together by designer Jeremy Scott for Moschino, who worked closely with the “Teenage Dream” singer to embody her over-the-top look with her signature sense of humor.

“When this exhibition [“Camp: Notes on Fashion”] was announced, she was like, ‘Oh my God, can you believe it? It’s all about you!’” Scott told Page Six before the gala. “And frankly, there probably isn’t a performer in pop history that’s used camp and humor more than she has. I have guesses at what people expect from us, but I’m trying to outdo those expectations. It’s going to be an eleganza extravaganza.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Moschino