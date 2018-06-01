Watch Katy Perry Get Squeezed Into Tight Leather Suit Before Rising to the Stage

Katy Perry is currently on the European leg of her Witness: The Tour, traveling the globe to promote her latest album and wearing plenty of stage-ready outfits in the process.

Like many a pop star before her, Perry has mastered the quick costume change, necessary when she wants to switch up her look but can’t leave the audience hanging for too long.

Thanks to friend Derek Blasberg, fans were able to catch a peek of one of Perry’s costume changes, with the singer getting zipped up into a tight leather outfit in less than 30 seconds during a concert in Paris.

As she was transformed, Perry compared the moment to a NASCAR pit stop.

“This is what pop stars do when you think that they’re just smoking dope, hanging out backstage waiting to come on,” Perry said as four assistants worked to help her change into a black leather suit with a polka-dotted ruffled skirt and matching hat.

“She works really hard for her money,” she told the camera.

With that, the 33-year-old made her way to a spot below the stage and struck a pose as the platform she was on lifted into the air to return Perry to her show.

“Costume change in 30 seconds or less or your pizza is free,” Blasberg wrote.

He also cracked a joke about the metal bar Perry held onto during her change, writing on his Instagram Story, “FYI she basically hangs on this bar while they change her like a dangling baby.”

After the show, Blasberg shared a shot of Perry relaxing in Paris, with the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer sitting on a balcony overlooking the city.

“Midnight in Paris,” Blasberg wrote, clarifying, “(Fiiine, it’s 1:24am).”

Perry also used Instagram recently, though aside from sharing photos, she also left a sneaky comment on rumored boyfriend Orlando Bloom‘s latest post that she seemingly didn’t intend to make public.

Thanks to the account @commentsbycelebs, fans can see that Perry commented on a trailer for Bloom’s new play, with the pop star writing, “I need a season pass for that ass.”

Realizing that she had publicly commented on the clip, Perry followed that with, “Oops I meant to send that to you privately.”

Intentional or not, this is yet another confirmation that Perry and Bloom are, indeed, back on.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @katyperry