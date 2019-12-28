Katie Holmes Shares Rare Holiday Selfie With Daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes is all smiles as she celebrates the holidays with her daughter, Suri Cruise! In a new photo shared to her personal Instagram just days after Christmas, the Dawson’s Creek alum took to the platform to share a snapshot of the mother-daughter duo to her Stories, which has now been deleted and shared to an unofficial fan account. Fans immediately gushed over the sweet moment, taking to the comments section of the black-and-white photo.

“My two favourite beautiful young lady’s (sic),” wrote one fan alongside a string of rose emojis.

“So pretty!” added another.

While Holmes has been getting festive this season in a series of photos shared to her Instagram this season ranging from tree ornaments to a cute Santa hat, the single mother recently opened up to ELLE magazine this past fall, disclosing how her life changed upon giving birth to her only daughter, of whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise, at the age of 27.

“I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” Holmes said. “It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

In an interview with the TODAY Show in 2018, Holmes gushed over motherhood with her now, teenage daughter and shared that she is like any other mother, working hard to “raise good humans.”

“I do a lot to put perspective on life,” Holmes told the outlet. “We help out the homeless. We do small acts of kindness. Again, it’s a daily thing. I don’t over-gift. I don’t inundate my child with a lot of things. We’re trying to raise good humans and some days we’re better at it than others. You don’t always get treats.”

She adds that she is also teaching her daughter on what really matters in life and it’s more than just the material aspect social media is saturated with.

“We just focus on what she’s passionate about and how you feel when you achieve your goals. Be true to your sense of opinions. I listen to her. It’s a daily thing. I try to reward her for her hard work, and not necessarily the results of the hard work,” she said. “I also demand a 100 on a spelling test!”

