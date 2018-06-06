Kathy Griffin Honors Kate Spade With ‘Head-to-Toe Kate Spade’ Outfit

Kathy Griffin paid tribute to the late Kate Spade after her tragic death Tuesday by wearing her designs from head to toe to a West Hollywood event honoring Griffin’s contributions to LBGTQ causes.

“I decided to wear head-to-toe Kate Spade to an event tonight to honor her contributions to fashion and women in business,” Griffin wrote on Twitter. “I always admired that she was self-made and was so sad to hear the news of her passing.”

I decided to wear head-to-toe Kate Spade to an event tonight to honor her contributions to fashion and women in business. I always admired that she was self-made and was so sad to hear the news of her passing. Rest easy, Kate..and thank you for making so many women feel wonderful pic.twitter.com/fuRCrv8Ozx — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 6, 2018

“Rest easy, Kate..” she added, “and thank you for making so many women feel wonderful.”

The comedian joined the crowd of celebrities and public figures who mourned the Kate Spade New York founder Tuesday following her death of an apparent suicide.

Spade was found dead of an apparent suicide Tuesday morning at her New York City apartment. The fashion icon is survived by husband Andy, brother to actor David Spade, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix.

Brother-in-law David Spade broke his silence on Instagram sharing a photo of himself and Kate along with a touching message.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos,” David captioned the photo. “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard.”

He added, “I still can’t believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

Kate was also the aunt of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan.

Kate got her start in fashion in the 1980s working at women’s magazine Mademoiselle. She met Andy while attending Arizona State University, the couple launched Kate Spade New York in 1993. The brand eventually became a fashion empire.

The couple sold the company in 2006 so they could focus on raising their daughter, Frances. In 2016, Kate legally changed her name to Kate Valentine Spade and launched new brand Frances Valentine, named after her daughter. IN 2017, Coach bought Kate Spade for $2.4 billion.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” Kate’s family said in a statement. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Kate Spade New York also released statement, expressing its condolences to its founder’s family.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

Kate was honored twice in her career by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, once in 1996 as an emerging accessories designer to watch, and for the second time in 1998 as the best accessories designer of the year.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).