Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals She's in a 'Really Special' Relationship

Kathie Lee Gifford can't help but gush about her "really special relationship" after breaking the news on Thursday's TODAY show that she has a wonderful new boyfriend that's giving her a new perspective on life. Gifford shared the news with her former co-anchors during Thursday's show, telling Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Carson Daly, "I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that’s good."

"Like a boyfriend, Kath? ...You’re breaking some news here" Guthrie asked, as Roker and Daly encouraged her to go on. "It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it," Gifford elaborated. "To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I’m just so grateful.”

Gifford also opened up to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Thursday on the fourth hour of the TODAY show about the new man in her life. "I’ve just found somebody that is so much fun to be with," she said. "He is challenging to me. He’s the smartest person I’ve ever met, but he’s funny." The two have "a great time together," which is exactly what Gifford wants at this point of her life, she explained. "Different seasons of life — we weren’t meant to know each other before, it’s right now. We don’t know what the future holds at all, but we’re having fun today," Gifford added.

Kathie Lee was married to Frank Gifford for nearly three decades until he died in 2015 and has yet to be involved in a serious relationship in the aftermath. In April 2020, Gifford told her TODAY family she was quarantining with daughter Cassidy, her fiancé and his family down in Florida. "My children insisted on sending me here because I'm old. Old people go to Florida," she joked, before noting that the Sunshine State was actually "a beautiful place to be."

"If you've gotta be quarantined, it ain't bad here," she continued. "It's quite beautiful, but I feel for everybody in cramped quarters or maybe for those in cold weather." Even just a month into COVID life, Gifford said she was looking forward to getting back to her routine and normalcy for everyone. "I've never been normal or had a normal life but my own normal," she added with a laugh.