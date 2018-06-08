Kate Spade’s Father Pleaded With Her Night Before Suicide

Kate Spade’s father reportedly knew his daughter was having troubles, and begged her not to take the medication she’d been prescribed.

Earl “Frank” Brosnahan spoke to the media on Thursday, sharing details of their last conversation before she was found dead of suicide by hanging Tuesday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’d been taking some pills, which I advised her not to take,” Brosnahan told the Kansas City Star on Wednesday.

Brosnahan, 90, said he just didn’t “know what happened” and reiterated that he’d spoken to Spade on Monday, the day before her death and that she seemed fine, despite her problems.

“The last I talked with her, the night before last, she was happy planning a trip to California to look at colleges. She doted on her daughter,” he told the paper.

Spade, who was 55 at the time of death, leaves behind husband Andy and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

Brosnahan, who still resides in Kansas City, Missouri, said he hopes his daughter’s body will come back to her hometown to be laid to rest.

“At least that’s what I would like. I’d like for her to be buried with her mother. They were very close,” he said.

Spade’s mother, June Brosnahan, a former flight attendant and realtor, passed away in 2010.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Brosnahan said he even urged Kate to quit the fashion industry altogether, stating how she made more than enough money to live comfortably and could do without the stress or pressures of the job.

“[But] she didn’t want to,” he said. “She liked the business.”

The 89-year-old says he was completely caught off guard and overcome by the sudden loss.

Andy released a statement Thursday where he elaborated on conflicting reports about their marital status.

“For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other,” he wrote. “Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day. We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority.”

He went on to state how they were “not legally separated” and have “never even discussed divorce.”

“We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how,” Andy said. “We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.”

Spade, 55, died by suicide at her Upper East Side apartment on Tuesday morning. Found by the family housekeeper at 10:20 a.m., autopsy reports state Spade hung herself with a red scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).