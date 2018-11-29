Kate Middleton Reportedly Trying to Keep up With Meghan Markle Through Fashion, Public Appearances

Kate Middleton has a better chance of becoming a queen consort than Meghan Markle, but that is reportedly not stopping the Duchess of Cambridge from trying to keep up with the Duchess of Sussex’s public image.

Royal sources told TMZ early Thursday that Middleton is going to more events than she previously used to and is “paying more much more attention” to her style, including outfits, jewelry, make-up and hair. Middleton appears to be ditching her understated style to make sure she does not get outshone by Markle’s spotlight.

TMZ points out that Middleton wearing a flashy necklace along with one of Princess Diana’s tiaras and a new Alexander McQueen gown on Oct. 23, is one example of her trying out a different style. On Nov. 14, Middleton was also spotted going with bare shoulders, and she wore her hair up to show off glitzy earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge has also started wearing older dresses to attract more headlines. For example, this year, she wore a Jenny Packham dress from 2012, and the only change was wearing her hair down.

TMZ‘s report comes after a Daily Mail source claimed there is tension between Markle and Middleton.

“She is quite opinionated and Harry has got very dictatorial of late, which hasn’t made things easy at times,” one source told The Daily Mail on Sunday. “But while there are some tensions behind the scenes, Kate is pretty unflappable and nothing has become bad enough to make Harry and Meghan want to move out. People are genuinely pleased to see them so happy.”

Another source said Markle has been “an acquired taste” for Middleton.

“She’s woman who has lived life into her 30s in her way, she’s been a relatively successful actress, has her own humanitarian interests and her own circle of friends. She is very self-sufficient,” a Daily Mail source said. “Understanding the Palace way, the deference, the politics and the fact that there’s a pecking order, is taking a while for Meghan to get her head around.”

“Kate and Meghan are very different people,” a Daily Mail source said in another report. “They don’t really get on.”

On Saturday, Kensigton Palace confirmed that Markle and Prince Harry will be moving out before their first child is born. The statement ignored rumors of a family feud.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” the statement reads. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

The Daily Express reported that the reason for the move has nothing to do with a “fallout,” but because there are “no royal properties available in London apparently.”

While the behind-the-scenes relationship between Markle and Middleton might be strained, Middleton put forth a happy face when asked if she was excited about Markle and Harry’s upcoming baby.

“Absolutely. It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis,” Middleton said, referring to her children with Prince William. “It’ll be really special.”

Photo credit: Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images