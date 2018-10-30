Kate Middleton and Prince William Show Rare Public Affection at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been together for years, but often don’t feel the need to display their love when they’re out and about in public. On Friday, the royal couple made a rare exception when they attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, stealing a rare moment of PDA that proves the adorable pair is just as smitten as ever.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were sitting and waiting for the wedding to begin, leaning away from each other as William looked as his program and Middleton chatted with brother-in-law Prince Harry.

Mid-conversation, Middleton reached over to place her hand on her husband’s armrest, with William covering her hand with his own.

Naturally, fans were all over the sweet royal moment.

Another person added the Duke and Duchess’ PDA to their list of best wedding moments.

“The significance of the handheld without looking at one another shows that they are truly in love,” body language expert Lilian Glass, PhD told Cosmopolitan. “They can both be independent, yet they are super connected to one another and absolutely adore one another. Even though they have to go about their formal duties and keep up the royal decorum, nothing can penetrate their extreme and intense bond of love towards one another which has grown stronger and deeper throughout the years.”

William and Middleton were among a number of royal guests at the wedding, joining family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Queen and Prince Philip at the nuptials. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte also had roles in the wedding, serving as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively. Their third child, Prince Louis, wasn’t in attendance, as he was born and April.

After the ceremony, Eugenie, Brooksbank and their guests headed to a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle. Friday evening, they will celebrate at a smaller evening reception at Royal Lodge, the York family home.

Photo Credit: Getty / Alastair Grant