Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal New Charity Name Following Split From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Prince William officially split their royal household from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have now chosen a new charity name in the wake of that separation.

In 2009, Middleton, William and Harry founded the charity arm known as The Royal Foundation, with the name changed to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Markle married Harry. Now, the name has been changed to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to documents published by Companies House.

“Both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together,” the palace said in a statement earlier this year. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wish to build on The Foundation’s past successes, continuing programmes such as ‘Heads Up’, the new mental health campaign delivered in partnership with the FA, ‘United for Wildlife’ which runs a global taskforce tackling the illegal wildlife trade, and ‘Mentally Healthy Schools’ which supports teachers and staff improve child mental health,” the statement continued. “They are also developing new initiatives on the environment and support for children and families which The Foundation expects to announce in the coming year.”

In July, Markle and Harry announced their new charity, Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They have also started their own Instagram account where they highlight the various charitable organizations they work with and hope to raise awareness for.

In the spring, the two couples had separated their setup at Kensington Palace with the creation of two separate offices, with Markle and Harry’s office moving to Buckingham Palace.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that as the current heir, “the Duke of Cambridge has less flexibility [in his charity work] because of his constitutional obligations,” and that Harry “is now married, has started a family and is not constitutionally bound. It is a natural progression.”

The insider added that the two couples have different “stylistic” approaches to their royal duties, explaining that “The Cambridges take a very top-level approach. They have different roles and three small children,” while Harry “has taken a very hands-on, in-the-weeds approach to the birth of Invictus,” referring to Harry’s Invictus Games.

