Kate Middleton Just Got a New Royal Title

Kate Middleton has yet another royal title under her belt. According to PEOPLE, Kate was granted a new title by her father-in-law, King Charles III. The title even has a tie back to her husband, Prince William.

Charles has bestowed upon Kate the honorary title of Colonel of the Irish Guards. Given that the Princess of Wales has honored the guards regiment during many St. Patrick's Day holidays in the past, it was only natural that Charles would name her to this new position. As PEOPLE noted, there are a couple of fun staples associated with being the Colonel of the Irish Guards, including a toast with Guinness and an appearance from regimental mascot Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor. This isn't a new position within the royal family, as it was actually a title that was formerly held by Kate's husband.

Two months before his wedding to Kate in 2011, Queen Elizabeth II named William as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. His new position was put on display during their nuptials as he sported a red Irish Guards officer uniform. Just like his wife, William also has a new title that was granted to him by Charles. He is now the Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Considering that he is the newest Prince of Wales (i.e. the current heir to the British throne), it's another fitting title. Charles previously announced William's new title in September, a day after Elizabeth's passing. At the same time, the King announced that William and Kate would be the newest Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Similar to the title of Prince of Wales, the duchy of Cornwall traditionally goes to the eldest son of the reigning monarch.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," Charles said in a speech. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."