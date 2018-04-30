Kate Hudson Gives Fans a ‘Sneak Peak’ in New Instagram Video

Kate Hudson may be rocking a baby bump these days, but she reminded her Instagram followers of her abs of steel in a throwback video promoting the summer Fabletics line.

In a “sneak peek” of the new activewear styles coming for Fabletics subscribers, Hudson shared a video of herself in a pair of high-waisted shorts and a yellow sports bra. She poses on a beach with her hips cocked and her tanned stomach bared while she absentmindedly played with her blonde locks — which now are much shorter after shaving her head last summer.

“Sneak peek from my shoot for May,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #SummersComing.

Many of her 8.5 million followers left adoring comments like “So beautiful” and “Stunning.”

Hudson, who turned 39 earlier this month, shared a totally different belly-baring photo a week ago, putting her growing baby bump on full display in a poolside bikini picture. In the photo, she sunbathed in a red bikini with the camera focused on her stomach.

“A different kind of beach bod brewing,” Hudson wrote in the caption.

Hudson announced back on April 6 that she was expecting a third child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” Hudson wrote, explaining why she’d been quiet on social media recently. “It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap.”

Along with the pregnancy reveal, Hudson also broke the news that baby will be a girl.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” she wrote. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Hudson’s other children include 14-year-old Ryder Russell (with ex-husband and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson) and 6-year-old Bingham Hawn (with former fiancé Matt Bellamy from the rock band Muse).

She and Fujikawa reportedly began dating in late 2016. The two have reportedly known each other for over a decade and Hudson sparked speculation of an engagement earlier in April when she arrived at the Harry Winston jewelry event in Hong Kong with a massive ring on her finger.

Making her acting debut on an episode of Party of Five back in 1996, Hudson’s acting career remained steady in recent years. Since 2016, she’s starred in Kung Fu Panda 3, Mother’s Day, Deepwater Horizon and Marshall and her latest film, Sister, is currently in post-production with a 2018 release date.