Kardashian Family Reportedly Thinks Sofia Richie Is a ‘Great Influence’ on Scott Disick

Despite what the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians might have you think, the Kardashian family is actually very happy about Scott Disick‘s relationship with Sofia Richie.

During the latest episode of the reality series, Kourtney Kardashian was seen visibly upset after Disick introduced their three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — to his girlfriend, which Kardashian was not happy about at the time.

Despite the drama in the episode, Cosmopolitan writes the Kardashians not only like Sofia, but they think she’s a good influence for Disick.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem,” a source said.

The family was reportedly worried at first given the couple’s 15-year age difference, but they have come around to the couple and believe she “helps keep the father of three on track.”

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” they added.

During the episode, Kardashian yelled at her ex for not letting her know Richie would meet the kids before it happened.

“You were pretty annoying for a little bit,” Disick said. “It was really sweet when you told me you allowed me to be friends with your family. … You don’t think I’m extremely appreciative?”

Kardashian replied, “It’s called giving someone a head’s up and having a respectful conversation, giving someone the respect.”

Disick responded to his ex’s comment, hitting back that not everything can happen on Kardashian’s schedule.

“Sometimes you want to do certain things, or you map out certain things, but they don’t always go as planned,” he says.

Richie and Disick started dating back in 2017 after the pair were spotted together at Cannes. The pair recently dealt with split rumors after reports surfaced Richie had dumped Disick after he was caught cheating on her during Kanye West’s latest album listening party in Wyoming in June.

We’re glad the couple was able to get over that speed bump, and that the Kardashians approve of the relationship.

Despite being talked about several times, Richie has not made an appearance as Scott’s girlfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Stay tuned on all the Kardashian family drama with new episodes airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!