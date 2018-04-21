Kanye West Roasted Over Latest Shoe Designs

Kanye West has been mocked mercilessly for his newest shoe designs ever since his prolific return to social media earlier this week.

West got back on Twitter last weekend, deleting all but one of his old posts. He began discussing creative mindsets in abstract terms, as his loyal followers expect of him. He also began posting mock-ups of new shoes for his Yeezy fashion brand, and not all of them went over very well.

On Sunday night, West posted two photos of a heavy-duty-looking hiking boot, writing “still working to get these right”. Fans were not impressed with the boots, which looked to be made of canvas and had a thick, sharp looking sole.

“Are those snow boots or football cleats??” one fan asked. Others posted photos of cartoonishly spiky shoes.

In perhaps the meanest diss of all, one fan wrote “WAT R THOOOOOSE” beneath the tweet.

Many fans also took note of the odd screen shot label at the bottom of the image, which was dated 2015-11-14.

West also posted a picture of a sneaker. It, too, looked like it was made out of canvas. The shoe had no laces and a thick, gel-like heel.

“Early 350 photoshop,” he wrote. “I showed Louise Wilson these the last night I saw her”.

Fans tore into the minimalist design. One fan scribbled a shark face on the front of it, writing “[I love you] but” to the rapper.

While fans had plenty of feelings about the shoes, most of them responded to the general uproar about Kanye’s long-awaited return to Twitter. The musician, reality TV persona and fashion mogul is known for his brash, outlandish statements, and his return to social media didn’t disappoint.

Many, however, seemed to feel that the return should signify some kind of big release. A lot of followers seemed hopeful that new music was on the way, while others asked about upcoming sneaker exclusives. Either way, all seemed to feel that the photoshopped shoes were not enough.

“You get back on Twitter and just be tweeting s— like you a normal person,” one person wrote, “nah son announce some new music”.

As the week went on, West didn’t disappoint. The rapper treated his fans to a number of rants and insights about how the world works and how to maximize creative output.

He advised his followers: “when you first wake up don’t hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It’s better than any movie.”