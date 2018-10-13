Kanye West’s Meeting With Donald Trump Reportedly Left Kim Kardashian ‘Heartbroken and Mortified’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “mortified and heartbroken” by Kanye West‘s meeting with President Donald Trump, an insider told HollywoodLife Thursday.

The insider told the site that Kardashian believed her husband’s “intentions were good,” but “he’s clearly being played by Trump, who was outright laughing at him at one point. It’s just sad.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The problem is, there’s no telling Kanye how to act, and there’s no advising him to be calm or cool. He’s going to launch into whatever he wants, and Kim has to be there to pick up the pieces afterwards,” the source continued.

The insider was referencing a moment just after West finished his 10-minute rant in the Oval Office. After West stopped talking, Trump said, “Well, that was quite something.”

Now, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner is trying to damage control, HollywoodLife’s source claims.

“Nobody sees how she’s going to do that. But everybody is just concerned about Kanye right now,” the source said of Jenner.

On Thursday, West visited the White House after the president signed the Music Modernization Act. West sat directly across from Trump in the Oval Office, while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. West compared the hat to Superman’s cape and said he was not surrounded by a lot of “male energy” with his family. The Ye rapper also claimed he was misdiagnosed as bipolar.

“I love Hillary. I love everyone. But the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ just didn’t make me feel, as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son,” West told Trump. “It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman. That’s my favorite super hero. And you made a Superman cape. And also as a guy that looks up to you, that looks up to Ralph Lauren, that looks up to American industry guys, non-political, no bullsh*t, put the beep on it, however you want to do it, five seconds delay. And just goes in and gets it done.”

West’s behavior in the White House, along with his post-Saturday Night Live rant, have reportedly made things difficult for Kardashian, who is trying to be supportive of her husband.

“It’s stressful for her. She knows he isn’t healthy right now, but it’s impossible to get across to him,”a source told PEOPLE of Kardashian. “All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon.”

Kardashian and West have been married since 2014 and have three children, North, 5, Saint, 2, and 8-month-old Chicago.

Photo Credit: Getty Images