Kanye West Gifts President Donald Trump an Updated MAGA Hat

Amid his blossoming relationship with President Donald Trump, Kanye West has an amendment to Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat: simply “Make America Great.”

The rapper explained during an impromptu speech at an Apple store in Washington, D.C. hours after his meeting with Trump on Thursday that he gave him an “updated” MAGA hat that says “Make America Great.”

He said that dropping the word “again” from the hat is a better option because Trump’s version “hurts us as people, specifically black people — the idea, because we say ‘Was America ever great for us?’” he said as he stood atop a table inside the Apple store.

He continued in the video posted to social media, “So we made an updated hat that said, ‘Make America Great’ and Trump wore the hat, so he is open to adjusting and listening.”

Reporter Jack Jenkins said that West then showed the crowd photos of Trump wearing the MAG hat. The photos later surfaced on social media.

West wore a purple baseball cap paired with a gray hoodie under a blue USPS vest. But hours before, he was photographed wearing a MAGA hat during his visit to the Oval Office.

He discussed his decision to wear it on Thursday. “You know, they tried to scare me to not wear this hat— my own friends,” he said during his Oval Office visit. “But this hat, it gives me— it gives me power, in a way. You know, my dad and my mom separated, so I didn’t have a lot of male energy in my home. And also, I’m married to a family that — [laughs] — you know, not a lot of male energy going on.”

“It’s beautiful, though. But there’s times where, you know, there’s something about — you know, I love Hillary [Clinton]. I love everyone, right? But the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel, as a guy, that didn’t get to my dad all the time — like a guy that could play catch with his son,” he continued.

“It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made me a Superman. That’s my favorite superhero. And you made a Superman cape,” he added.

West wasn’t the only music icon in the Oval Office Thursday. Kid Rock, Beach Boys singer Mike Love, country singers Craig Morgan and John Rick, Christian rock group MercyMe and more joined POTUS as he signed the Music Modernization Act — however much West’s 10-minute rant overshadowed the bill signing.

The act created a mechanical license and system to administer it, and forces digital and satellite radio to pay royalties on pre-1972 recordings to artists and their labels, as explained by Billboard. It also sets a procedure for SoundExchange to pay producers and engineers for recordings. The bill was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate before hitting Trump’s desk.

West was not present for the signing of the bill, but instead joined Trump later. “He may not have expected to have a crazy motherf–er like Kanye West run up and support but best believe we are going to make America great,” West said during his spiel.