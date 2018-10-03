Kanye West Celebrates Dad’s Cancer Recovery by Eating Bugs: ‘Overcome Fear’

Kanye West recently shared that his dad beat cancer, and to celebrate his recovery, the two men ate a plate of bugs.

The rapper posted a photo of the plate on his Twitter account and encouraged his followers to “overcome fear.”

“My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer,” his caption added. “No more fear.”

According to PEOPLE, it was announced in the summer that West’s father was diagnosed with prostate cancer. A source close to the family shared the news with the outlet and revealed that he was “already receiving treatment.”

“He seems to be responding well to the treatment and everyone is hopeful he will be okay,” the source added. “Kanye doesn’t really talk about it. You can tell it’s something that’s very difficult for him.”

The source then explained that West had been relying on his wife Kim Kardashian — as well as their three children North, Saint, and Chicago — for emotional support.

“When his mom suddenly passed away, Kanye was all alone. Having Kim and the kids around helps in difficult situations,” the source went on to say.

Notably, a separate source recently told PEOPLE that West’s recent bizarre behavior — including a call to “abolish the 13th amendment” which outlawed slavery — may be due to the upcoming anniversary of his mother’s death.

“If you remember, it was a year ago that this happened … almost exactly a year ago,” the source explained, referring to the fact that West displayed similar behavior around the same time in 2017. “It happens every fall as we get close to the anniversary of his mom’s death.”

West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007 after suffering from complications that were reportedly the result of cosmetic surgery.

“He’s up in the middle of the night texting, calling, messaging everyone and he doesn’t make any sense,” the source stated. “He’s rambling. His ideas aren’t always completely bad, but then he can’t communicate them and it gets confused in his own mind. He’s such a confused guy.”

The source added that West firmly believes he is warring against “dark spiritual forces” that are “evil,” but that he believes his is a force for “good.”

“Evil’ can change depending on what we’re talking about. If he has writer’s block, it’s evil. If someone disagrees with him, they’re evil,” the source continued. “We’re always telling him “No, that’s not evil. That’s just life.’”

A separate source revealed that Kardashian reportedly has some reservations about his outspokenness, but still feels strongly that he is entitled to his opinion.