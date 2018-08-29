Kanye West Breaks Down Crying Apologizing for Slavery Comment in Radio Interview

Kanye West recently broke down crying during a radio interview, suggesting that his comments about slavery would never have happened if had one of his senior advisors still around.

According to The Blast, West turned up on WGCI 107.5, saying that controversial outburst could have been avoided.

“The downfall of Kanye West is directly related to Don C. not being around,” the rapper said tearfully. “I told him I need him.”

The Don C. that West refers to is his old tour manager, who was also an executive at West’s record label G.O.O.D. Music. Today, Don C. works with Nike on their Jordan brand line. At this time, there is no official confirmation as to why the two split, but it may have simply been a business decision on Don C.’s part.

As has been widely reported, West appeared on TMZ earlier this year and suggested that American slavery was “a choice.”

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years?” the “New Saves” rapper said. “That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? We’re mentally in prison.”

He later defended himself, emphasizing that what he said was taken out of context and misunderstood.

“I said the idea of sitting in something for 400 years sounds — sounds — like a choice to me, I never said it’s a choice. I never said slavery itself — like being shackled in chains — was a choice,” West stated. “That’s why I went from slave to 400 years to mental prison to this and that. If you look at the clip you see the way my mind works.”

“I think an extreme thing; I adjust it, I adjust it, I adjust it,” he went on to add. “That’s the way I get to it, but I have to push to, you know, the furthest concept possible.”

Following the high-profile moment, West says he got worried that his wife Kim Kardashian might leave him over the backlash.

“There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low,” he revealed, “and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?’ So that was a real conversation.”

Much to West’s joy, Kardashian has faithfully stuck by him and continued to defend him in the press.

Don C., however, does not appear to have commented on West publicly, and there is no indication that he has responded to the newest statements.