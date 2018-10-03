Kanye West Attempts to Set up Meeting Between President Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick

Kanye West is attempting to set up a meeting between President Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick, encouraging the men to “have dialogue not a diatribe.”

ABC News reports that West first mentioned his plan while speaking to TMZ on Monday.

“I’ve been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that s— of b— statement and we can be on the same page,” the rapper said.

He later tweeted out about his plans, saying that he was still in the process of connecting the President and the ex-footballer.

reaching out to Colin Kaepernick. I would like you to speak with the president to tell him your experience directly. Let’s have a dialogue not a diatribe. — ye (@kanyewest) October 3, 2018

Kaepernick is credited as starting the NFL players’ kneeling protests during the National Anthem that took the nation by storm and empowered many, while infuriating others. The protest is often cited as being about the American Flag, but those who have participated have stated that their intention is to protest police brutality.

Trump was one of those who expressed anger over the protest, once saying during a rally that those participating should be taken “off the field” and “fired.”

During the off-season, the NFL created new regulations regarding the kneeling protest, revealing that anyone who knelt on the field during the National Anthem would be fined.

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pic.twitter.com/1Vn7orTo1R — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2018

“This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed.”

“It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of N.F.L. players were unpatriotic,” Goodell continued. “This is not and was never the case.”

West has been a supporter of both Trump and Kaepernick, and seems to feel as if the two may be able to find some common ground if the have a conversation.

At this time, neither Trump nor Kaepernick appear to have commented publicly on whether or not they would be open to a meeting.