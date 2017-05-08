Jwoww Goes Full Goldilocks In New Party Pic

Jersey Shore alum, Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley, released a new party photo showing her rocking a new hairstyle. The mother-of-two looked stunning after pulling her long locks back into two Goldilocks-style braids with the ends dyed a bright peroxide white.

Had the best time last night at @starlandballroom listening to #louiedevito bringing it back. Literally had to be back at 1 because the kids just got up at 630 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ #momlife #4hourssleep #bestnight A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on May 7, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

The 31-year-old reality star shared the photo with the caption: “Had the best time last night at @starlandballroom listening to #louiedevito bringing it back. Literally had to be back at 1 because the kids just got up at 6:3- #momlife #4hourssleep #bestnight.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The gallery of images show Jwoww and her husband, Roger Mathews, enjoying a night out at the Starland Ballroom, a location that claims to be “New Jersey’s #1 concert nightclub.” Jwoww opted for a black top with a plunging neckline paired with a high-waisted tan skirt that highlighted her curvy figure. She accessorized her chic outfit with a pair of black glasses.

When Jwoww isn’t sharing party pics on social media, she has been busy filming her new show Jenni & Roger: Domesticated. The series, which is airing on Awestruck, follows Jwoww and Roger to give an inside look at their family life.

In a clip from the show, Roger said: “We live in Central Jersey right next to Seaside Heights where it all began.”

Even though the two of them are living in the same area, their lives are drastically different now that they are parents to two children, Meilani Alexandra Mathews and Greyson Valor Mathews.

“When I was on Jersey Shore, I used to wake up at 2 p.m.” JWoww said. “It’s a little earlier now, a lot earlier now.”

Much of Jwoww and Roger’s time is spent feeding their kids, reading books, and even playing Disney Princess dress up with the adorable youngsters.

“When I’m waking up right now, all I see is Meilani’s butt in my face,” JWoww said jokingly. “And I’m like, ‘Oh great, the bed smells like pee again.’”

For more Jwoww, be sure to check out her new show Jenni & Roger: Domesticated, and on Awestruck’s Moms With Attitude alongside Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Jwoww, E! News]