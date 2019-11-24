Justin Timberlake’s Massive Net Worth Revealed Amid Alisha Wainwright Drama

As reports of Justin Timberlake holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright spread, Timberlake’s incredible net worth resurfaced again, and fans were shocked. The singer is reportedly worth a grand total of at least $230 million, depending on which resources you consult. Even for a star of his status, this is a considerable sum.

Timberlake has a long tenure in the entertainment industry, and he has worn many hats over the years. From The Mickey Mouse Club to *NSYNC to major motion pictures, it is no wonder that the 37-year-old has a big fortune squirreled away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reports from October say that Timberlake’s net worth is estimated at about $230 million. These cite public information on his ticket and album sales, as well as knowledge of his property value and other contracts. Wealthy Gorilla backs this number up, and Cheat Sheet reported that Timberlake was worth $230 million just over three weeks ago, citing information on the website Celebrity Net Worth.

However, that number may have already taken a big shift. The most updated numbers from Celebrity Net Worth put Timberlake’s personal wealth at about $250 million. It is unclear what might have changed, but fans are more curious about the star’s personal life than they have been in many years.

This is due to the scandal that bubbled up this weekend. Timberlake is down in New Orleans, Louisiana, shooting a new movie called Palmer where he co-stars with Alisha Wainwright. In paparazzi photos published on Saturday night, he can be seen sitting at a bar with Wainwright, holding hands and apparently getting close.

One photo from the scene shows Wainwright and Timberlake looking at each other as she rests a hand on his knee. Another shows her further up his thigh, loosely clasped in his own. Timberlake wears non-descript clothes and a baseball cap pulled low over his face in the pictures, and there are at least four drinks on the table in front of them.

Of course, fans were appalled by the sight, as Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel. However, according to a report by Us Weekly, there is nothing to worry about here.

A source close to Timberlake told the outlet that “nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha.” They said that the pictures were taken in a group setting, and “nothing in appropriate was happening.” Still, some fans expected an explanation for how handsy Timerblake and Wainwright were getting, feeling that it was more than platonic.

Filming on Palmer began just this month. So far, there is no release date for the movie.