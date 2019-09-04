Justin Bieber Posts Revealing Note to Fans ‘From My Heart’ Addressing Drug Use and Abusive Relationships

Justin Bieber got candid with fans on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 2, sharing a lengthy post in which he discussed struggling with fame, drug abuse, his relationships and more.

“It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships. When it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of ‘dread’ and anticipate another bad day,” he began. “A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore.”

The 25-year-old explained that he had found himself in this mindset, and while he has all the visual trappings of success, he still felt “unfulfilled.” He went on to discuss the pressure felt by child stars, writing this his whole world “was flipped on its head” at a young age.

“I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was,” he recalled. “Everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility. By this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world!”

Bieber continued by addressing his drug use, writing that he he started doing “pretty heavy drugs” at age 19 and “abused all of my relationships.” He also shared that he believes the reason many artists have turned to drugs is “due to not being able to manage the huge ups and downs that come with being an entertainer.”

“I Became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become. I felt like i could never turn it around,” he wrote before reflecting on his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin.

“It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now i am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’ !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

“All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting,” Bieber concluded, captioning his message, “Hope you find time to read this it’s from my heart.”

The “Sorry” singer often shares personal messages with fans on Instagram, having previously discussed his music career, mental health and other issues on the platform.

