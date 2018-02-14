Julianne Hough Debuts Bold Red Locks on Valentine’s Day

Julianne Hough took the red-focused hues of Valentine’s Day to heart — and her head.

The former Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut her bright new locks in a series of candid, expressive photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!” the 29-year-old wrote alongside the snaps of her dramatic hair change.

“I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I’ve thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head! I’ve seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me… and now that I’m on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!” she continued.

Hough credited celebrity “hair magician” Amber Maynard for the new red locks. She also debuted significantly darker and bolder eyebrows to complement the darker hair color, but kept her makeup light and natural to show off her dramatic new changes.

Fans flooded the Footloose actress’ comments with compliments over her switch from blonde to redhead, with followers praising her for being brave enough to make such a big switch.

“Love it!!! I’ve always felt like I was a red head too,” a follower wrote. Another added, “So pretty!!! Red heads have more fun.”

“Wow looks totally natural and beautiful!” a fan told her, while another praised, “Being a red head is something special! It’s suits you. Welcome to the crew.”

Ahead of her big hair reveal, Hough shared an adorable Valentine’s Day photo with her NHL player husband Brooks Laich, taken a few weeks prior during their getaway to Paris.

“Stealing [kisses] from my forever Valentine,” she wrote alongside the snap of the couple smooching in front of the Eiffel Tower.

As a surprise for his wife, Laich secretly hired their friend and wedding photographer Sarah Falugo, who happened to be in Europe, to meet them for a day and capture special moments of their romantic trip.

“To my love, just when I think I couldn’t know you more, you go ahead and do something wild and magical like this! I love you so much and can’t wait for all the adventures we get to take together!” she wrote to Laich on social media.

Hough and Laich met in November 2013 and were married on July 8, 2017 in a bohemian-style weekend affair for friends and family.