Julianne Hough Reveals She Was An Extra In ‘Harry Potter’ With Classic Throwback Photo

While Julianne Hough may be primarily known for her role as a judge on Dancing With the Stars, many of her fans will likely be surprised to know that she was actually an extra in the first Harry Potter film. The triple-threat star took to Instagram on Monday to post an awesome throwback look at her scenes in the beloved movie.

Happy 20th Anniversary Harry Potter! Remember that one time when I was 11 and a Gryffindor? Oh and apparently liked flirting with the Weasley twins? #ivealwayslovedredheads #gryffindor #harrypotter #firstfilm A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

The 28-year-old blond beauty shared the snap in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the release of J.K. Rowling's novel. The pictures were from the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Hough captioned the post: "Happy 20th Anniversary Harry Potter! Remember that one time when I was 11 and a Gryffindor? Oh and apparently liked flirting with the Weasley twins? #ivealwayslovedredheads #gryffindor #harrypotter #firstfilm."

Up Next: JK Rowling Just Revealed There Are Two Harry Potters

The two scenes that it appears Julianne took part in were during a "Quidditch" match when she was cheering on Harry Potter and his teammates, and a scene in the Hogwarts dining hall, where she was seated next to the Weasley siblings.

While filming, Julianne said she actually had a crush on the franchise's star, Daniel Radcliffe.

"I gave him a love note and a Beanie Baby for Valentine's Day," Julianne said during an interview with People magazine. "I didn't personally give it to him because I was just an extra, but I gave it to his assistant or PA that was working with him. I don't know if he ever got it, but Daniel: I just want to know if you got it! Come on! I just wanna know if you got it!"

Julianne's brother, Derek Hough, also had a part as an extra in the film. At the time that the movie was in production, the brother-sister duo were child actors living in England.

More: Fantastic Beasts Sequel Casting Teen Versions Of Major Harry Potter Characters

"I was in Ravenclaw — I stole the robe, the tie, the scarf, and I stole cutlery from the Great Hall!" Derek said. "I was like, 'I'm taking this!' It was a big no-no; it was a big thing. And I was like, 'I'm taking a chance.' It was funny because we knew those movies were gonna be such a big deal."

The creator of the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, also took to social media to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

"20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you," she tweeted.