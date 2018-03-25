Jonah Hill’s Brother Jordan Feldstein Had ‘Whip-It’ Canisters in Room at Time of Death

Jordan Feldstein, the late brother of Jonah Hill, had numerous whipped cream canisters littered throughout his room at the time of his death, investigators say.

The Blast reports that the L.A. County Coroner’s autopsy report contains details about Feldstein’s possible use of the canisters to inhale nitrous oxide gas.

A source told investigators looking into the late music manager’s death that Feldstein had been “abusing nitrous oxide for approximately one month” leading up to his passing.

At the time of his death, the report claims “multiple ‘whip-it’ canisters were strewn about the room, including beneath the bedframe, the floor, as well as on the bed.” The source, who described as being close to Feldstein, also said he “had multiple stints in drug rehabilitation facilities” and had battle cocaine addiction in the past.

The Blast also reports that “trace amounts of cocaine metabolites” were found in his urine during toxicology tests.

However, these factors are not believed to have caused his death. Feldstein’s cause of death was recently determined to be blood clots in his legs, among other factors.

According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report obtained by The Blast, pulmonary thromboembolism and deep leg vein thrombosis were listed as the primary cause of Feldstein’s death.

Pulmonary thromboembolism is a blood clot that occurs in one of the lungs’ arteries. Deep leg vein thrombosis is a blood clot in the leg. The lung blockage most likely a clot that travelled from Feldstein’s leg.

There were also two other factors that contributed to Feldstein’s death: obesity and acute bronchopneumonia.

Feldstein, a widely successful music manager, also suffered from heart problems, but he was not being treated for them at the time of his passing.

Feldstein is best known for managing Maroon 5, Miguel, Robin Thicke and Elle King. He also personally negotiated the deal to make Adam Levine a judge on NBC’s The Voice.

His successful career was cut short on Dec. 22 when he felt a shortness of breath and later died after receiving medical treatment.

“Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath,” Feldstein’s family said in a public statement at the time. “When paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time.”