✖

During Microsoft's E3 presentation, it was revealed that there would be a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed expansion for Sea of Thieves. The expansion, which was released on Tuesday as a free update, reportedly features Jack Sparrow, the character that Johnny Depp made famous in the movie franchise. Although, the video game, subtitled "A Pirate's Life," reportedly does not feature Depp.

Fanbyte reported that Depp did not lend his voice to Captain Jack Sparrow in the Sea of Thieves expansion. Instead, the game tapped voice actor Jared Butler. This isn't Butler's first time voicing the iconic character. Butler voiced Sparrow in games such as Kingdom Hearts III, Disney Infinity, and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's Edge. The famous, fictional pirate has a big part in the Sea of Thieves expansion. The game involves the player going on a journey with Sparrow, who was put in jail after stealing the world's greatest Pirate's Treasure. The journey will definitely be an exciting one, as the player will have to navigate the story while Sparrow is pursued by Davy Jones on the Sea of Thieves.

“Sea of Thieves aims to immerse players in a fantastical depiction of the pirate life, filled with colourful characters and vibrant locations to explore," Joe Neate, the executive producer of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, said. "The sense of fun, wonder and the imaginative spirit that we hold real affection for in the world of Pirates of the Caribbean always felt like it could be complementary to the world of Sea of Thieves, and we’ve striven alongside the teams at Disney to celebrate this.” Mike Chapman, the creative director of the project, also teased the project by saying, "This story moves the Sea of Thieves world forwards in unexpected ways, and it’s been a joy to bring these two worlds together, treating both in a way that feels authentic and delightful to experience.”

Even though Depp will not be voicing Sparrow in Sea of Thieves, Pirates of the Caribbean fans can still expect the game to feature some ties back to the franchise. There will be several Pirates of the Caribbean characters who make appearances in the game. Rare, the game's developer, shared that these characters would not just be featured in cameos, as they will have their own narratives in Sea of Thieves. As previously mentioned, fans can experience a little bit of pirate-themed magic starting on Tuesday.