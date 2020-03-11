Johnny Depp Calls Amber Heard’s Allegations of Abuse a ‘Flat out Lie’

The ongoing drama between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard has taken another turn. Heard had previously claimed that Depp abused her during their relationship, which is something Depp has adamantly denied. Now, according to The Blast, in a series of text messages that Depp sent to talent agent Cristian Carino, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has stated that Heard’s allegations of abuse against him were “a flat-out-lie.”

“I want this done with as much as her,” Depp wrote to Carino in the wake of Heard’s lawyers accusing him of violating a restraining order. “What can I do??? Admit something that never happened!??? And just swallow a … ‘flat out lie’? She needs to be reasonable… I ain’t carrying an underserved wife-beater charge on my back for her!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with his long-running legal and personal drama with Heard, Depp is currently involved in a libel lawsuit against the British outlet The Sun. David Sherborne, the attorney representing Depp in that lawsuit, also addressed Heard’s prior allegations of abuse.

“One person, one side, is lying, and one is not,” Sherborne said. “Obviously, we say that it is Ms. Heard [who is lying], Mr. Depp is 100 percent clear about that.”

This news comes after the revelation that Depp had previously texted fellow actor Paul Bettany about Heard back in 2013 and 2014, which were read aloud in court back in February.

“Let’s burn Amber,” read one text. “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f— her burnt corpse afterward to make she is dead,” read another, which was sent shortly thereafter.

Prior to these text messages being made public, a recording from a therapy session in 2015, which both Heard and Depp attended, she admitted to “hitting” but “not punching” her now-ex-husband. Heard’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, told Newsweek in February that the conversation heard on the recording did not paint an accurate picture of the couples’ relationship.

“The fact that a woman fights or talks back does not mean that she has not been the subject of repeated domestic violence and abuse,” Kaplan said. “It’s a myth to say, as Mr. Depp apparently is implying, that if Ms. Heard slapped him, then she can’t also be a victim. That is just not true.”

Depp and Heard first met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diaries and were later married in 2015 before getting a divorce in 2017.