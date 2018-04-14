John Travolta Reveals New, Bearded Look

John Travolta will look a little different in his new movie.

The 64-year-old actor showed off a new look, complete with grey hair and a full beard, during an event in Beverly Hills Thursday.

According to The Sun, Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, celebrated as he started work on Moose, a new film directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. The movie is based on a fan with a dangerous obsession who stars stalking his favorite action movie hero. Travolta plays the stalker in the project, which is based on a real-life stalking incident Durst dealt with years ago.

Travolta also wore a grey beard and hair at the 2018 G’Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Jan. 27.

Travolta has taken a number of different looks in recent years for his movies, covering up his receding hairline. In 2015, a fan took a selfie with him at a gym when the actor was not wearing a wig, revealing that the Saturday Night Fever star is now actually almost bald.

Travolta sported a grey look as the title character in Gotti. That film will finally be released on June 15 by Vertical Entertainment after the producers bought it back from Lionsgate Premiere. The label initially planned to give it a limited theatrical release and release it on Video-On-Demand, but the producers wanted to give it a wide release and found a new home for it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As for Durst’s movie, Variety reported on its production in March. Moose was written by Durst with Dave Bekerman and is being produced by Ambi. Travolta previously worked with that label on Trading Paint, co-starring Shania Train. That movie is now in post-production.

“There certainly is no shortage of amazing Fred Durst stories to tell, but this one in particular is unequivocally cinematic in how it plays out,” AMBI’s Andrea Iervolino said in a statement to Indiewire. “John’s range as an actor will once again be shown off as he steps into a character that Fred is all too familiar with – making this pairing so exciting.”

Although Durst is best known for his work with Limp Bizkit, he is also a film director. He helmed The Education of Charlie Banks in 2007 and The Longshots in 2008.

Travolta was last seen as Robert Shapiro in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which earned him Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. He also won an Emmy for the series as an executive producer. He has Oscar nominations for his roles in Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever.



Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty