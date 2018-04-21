John Stamos’ Wife Caitlin McHugh Reportedly Gave Birth in 20 Minutes

Uncle Jesse reportedly became a dad in record time.

The Fuller House actor and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed baby boy Billy Stamos earlier this week after McHugh gave birth in about 20 minutes.

“My wife was so beautiful and so graceful through it all, like she does life. I mean, she just kind of breezed through,” Stamos told Entertainment Tonight of wife Caitlin McHugh’s labor. “I hate to tell women, but she did it in about 20 minutes. It happens so fast and then they were like, ‘Take pictures! Grab her leg!’ And then it was over, but it was just beautiful.”

Stamos shared the news earlier this week on Twitter, along with a photo of himself holding baby Billy, who he named after his father.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father),” the Fuller House star wrote on Twitter and Instagram, adding the hashtags, “Not Just an Uncle Anymore” and “Overjoyed.”

Congratulatory comments started rolling in immediately. Candace Cameron Bure, Stamos’ co-star from both Full and Fuller House (who has three kids of her own), wrote, “Yes Yes Yes!!! I’m overjoyed for you an Caitlin. You guys deserve nothing but the best. I can’t wait to meet Billy! Can I come over tomorrow?”

Back in March, Stamos shared a photo from a Full House scene where Uncle Jesse is wearing a T-shirt that reads “bun in the oven” as he attempted a pregnancy look.

“This is the longest 9 months of my life,” he wrote, adding, “[Can’t wait] 4 [fatherhood].”

Stamos announced he was becoming a father back in December, when he and then-fiancee McHugh broke the news to PEOPLE. The 32-year-old McHugh posted the first public photo of her baby bump on Instagram in January. The couple got married in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos told PEOPLE, referring to his TV roles. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

Stamos returned to Uncle Jesse for Netflix’s revival Fuller House, which has also featured Loughlin. The actor is working on a new series, You. According to Deadline, Stamos will have a recurring role in the Greg Berlanti-produced Lifetime series, which stars Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail. The series is based on the Caroline Kepnes novel about the love between a bookstore manager and an aspiring writer.

Stamos is also working on an untitled project with producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron that will be based on his early professional life. The project is set up at Amazon.