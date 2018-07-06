John Legend Shares Heartwarming Photo of ‘Little Miles’

John Legend just unveiled one of the best looks at his new son Miles yet.

Legend, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, took to Instagram on July 4 to share a clear picture of his son, who was born in May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Legend is shown in ripped jeans holding the infant, who is wearing a simple white onesie and looking straight at the camera.

Legend simply captioned the photo “My little Miles.”

As for how the family is adjusting to having a newborn in the house, they seem to be doing alright based on social media posts. However, ahead of the birth, he revealed that he and wife Chrissy Teigen‘s 2-year-old daughter Luna may have some problems with the new baby.

“Luna’s gonna be an issue. I think she’ll probably have some growing pains because she’s currently running the house right now,” Legend told Page Six before Miles’ arrival. “She’s used to being the center of everything right now so we’ll see how she adjusts to sharing the spotlight.”

The “Ordinary People” singer also cited the fact that he was the younger brother in his own family and had a supportive older sibling, like he hopes Luna will be. He hopes this background will aid him in raising Luna and Miles as siblings.

“I was No. 2 in my family,” he said. “My older brother travels with me all the time, he works with me, he cuts my hair, he takes all of the photos you see on my Instagram of all my shows. He’s always been really supportive of me and takes good care of me so I have a good example of what a good older sibling should be like.”

Miles has been inseparable from his parents since he was born, including at a recent protest rally attended by Teigen. The Lip Sync Battle personality was there to speak out against the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrants from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This is his first rally,” Chrissy told the crowd. “I’m really proud to be here, obviously. You guys are so incredible and give me so much hope. . . . I’m incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant. My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand . . . we love that the American story is filled with people who come from all over the world to have a better life here. America at its best is big, beautiful, and diverse. It’s not small, it’s not petty, and it’s not exclusive, like Mar-a-Lago.”