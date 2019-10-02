John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Threatened by Women’ Who Are Not ‘Submissive’ to Him

John Legend is calling out President Donald Trump for being “threatened” by strong women who “aren’t submissive” to him as the U.S. leader faces an impeachment inquiry. In a new interview with NPR, Legend revealed why he thinks Trump has lashed out at wife Chrissy Teigen so many times on social media, calling her “filthy-mouthed wife” in a tweet last month and blocking her altogether on the platform.

“[Trump] called her a ‘filthy-mouthed wife,’ so he called me a ‘boring singer,’” Legend said of the tweet, which quickly went viral. “John Legend and his filthy-mouthed wife didn’t praise him. … He’s blocked her in the past, and I think he’s always threatened by women that have their own voice and aren’t submissive to him.”

Teigen definitely doesn’t shy away from taking down trolls on social media, even if the person trolling her sits within the White House. The kind of vitriol she faces on the internet, Legend told NPR is definitely worse than that he faces in part because she’s a woman.

“I think she’s gotten more savvy at it over the years, because she understands, you know, if she wants to deal with those kinds of responses, she knows when they’ll come and what kind of things she could say that would either make those responses more likely or make them less likely,” he said of her social media savvy. “And so I think she’s able to kind of decide for herself how much she wants to stir things up and how much she wants to just leave it alone.”

Both Teigen and Legend have long been outspoken critics of Trump, but were drawn into a presidential tweetstorm last month when Trump was complaining he was not getting enough “praise” for his work with criminal justice reform.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close,” he wrote on Twitter. “I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise.”

“Guys like boring musician [John Legend], and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is,” Trump continued. “But I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Shortly after, Teigen responded to being mentioned, but not tagged in the diss. “[Laugh out loud] what a p— ass b—. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” she wrote.

“The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because cannot not be a b—,” she added.

Legend added of being mentioned by Trump, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody—ANYBODY—will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.”

Photo credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris