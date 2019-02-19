Jim Carrey Mocks Kentucky Teens From Viral Video in New Artwork

Several celebrities recently took to social media to share their thoughts on a recent viral video involving a group of young boys, and Jim Carrey did not shy away from mocking them.

Carrey’s tweet that shares new artwork reads, “Baby Snakes.”

This is in response to a video that created thousands upon thousands of likes and shares after a group of boys from Covington Catholic High School — an all-boys school in Northern Kentucky — appeared to be making fun of a man taking part in the Indigenous Peoples March at the Lincoln Memorial.

The video shows Nick Sandmann — a junior at the high school — standing face-to-face with Omaha tribe member, Nathan Phillips. Sandmann is smiling while boys in the background are jumping around, seemingly entertained by what’s going on.

The junior recently opened up to Today with a statement.

“As far as standing there,” he said. “I had every right to do so. My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips, I respect him, I’d like to talk to him.”

He continued with, “In hindsight, I wish we could have walked away and avoided the whole thing.”

Sandmann also spoke about a third party involved: the Hebrew Israelites, which is a movement that the Southern Poverty Law Center claims is “growing more militant.”

The teen made clear that he and his classmates were waiting for their buses when the Hebrew Israelites began making nasty comments towards them, calling the group of teens, “incest kids, bigots, racist” and “f—s.”

Phillips said the confrontation felt like “hate unbridled” and in the moment was scared for not only his safety, but the safety of others.

That’s when Phillips intervened between the group of kids and the Hebrew Israelites.

“We know now from a longer video that there was a lot going on, a lot of tension being hurled at these kids from four black men standing there who call themselves ‘Hebrew Israelites’,” CNN reporter Sara Sidner said. “They stared all this tension and you saw there, Nathan Phillips, walking up with his drum coming in between the two groups.”

“I was not intentionally making faces at the protester,” Sandmann said. “I did smile at one point because I wanted him to know that I was not going to become angry, intimidated or be provoked into a larger confrontation. I am a faithful Christian and practicing Catholic, and I always try to live up to the ideals my faith teaches me — to remain respectful of others, and to take no action that would lead to conflict or violence.”

“I am mortified that so many people have come to believe something that did not happen — that students from my school were chanting or acting in a racist fashion toward African-Americans or Native Americans,” Sandmann added while encouraging people to look at both sides of the story. “I did not do that, do not have hateful feelings in my heart, and did not witness any of my classmates doing that.”

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Twitter after witnessing the viral video, then retracted her original tweets — which are unclear since she deleted them — to make new statements she knows better than “to judge a book by its cover” and encouraged the President to get involved.