Jet Li’s Latest Photo Reveals Serious Physical Deterioration, and the Internet’s Heart Is Broken

Jet Li's serious physical deterioration has surfaced in a new photo, and the Internet's heart is broken for the action star.

So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from "hyperthyroidism and spinal problems" and this is him now ❤️😓: pic.twitter.com/Ss0W2EL96D — simón (@StxNaty) May 19, 2018

In the photo that was posted on Twitter, Li can be seen posing with an unidentified fan.

So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from "hyperthyroidism and spinal problems" and this is him now," reads the caption on the Twitter post.

Jackie Chan and Jet Li were like Gods to me when I was little. It's so sad to see Li like this 😓 pic.twitter.com/lO2FdTTvDe — simón (@StxNaty) May 19, 2018

Noticeably, Li looks strikingly different than he did just a few years ago, and this appears to be due to the hyperthyroidism, which he previously announced he was suffering from.

Hyperthyroidism is a "condition that occurs due to excessive production of thyroid hormone by the thyroid gland." Symptoms of the illness include irritability, muscle weakness, sleeping problems, fast heartbeat, and heat intolerance.

Get well soon, Mr. Li 💪 — ✨ (@likeicedteaalot) May 20, 2018

Many of Li's fans have taken commented on the photo, with some having a hard time even believing that it really is him.

"His body looks weak, but Mr Jet Lee still have fighter's eyes and spirit," wrote one fan.

Im broken to see him like this 💔💔 — venom (@ratjunn) May 20, 2018

"Jet Li absolutely one of my favorite actors, wish him the best of luck," commented another.

Wow! Would of never known, if you didn’t say Jet Li. When I see him, I remember Aliyah’s movie. Just sad — sweettrini🇹🇹 (@sweettrini) May 21, 2018

Li is not the only actor to suddenly re-emerge looking drastically different lately, as Val Kilmer recently turned up at the Motor City Comic Con over the weekend looking unrecognizable.

Me with my friend Carlos and his wife Dadra meeting Val Kilmer at Motor City Comic Con today. pic.twitter.com/w4Q4cENddW — The Expected One (@MerovingianOne) May 19, 2018

The actor's face appears to be less chiseled than it used to be and his posture appears more unstable. One Twitter user commented that he looks more like The Room's Tommy Wiseau these days.

When did Val Kilmer become Tommy Wiseau? pic.twitter.com/30tWnyA4ZE — Darrin (@Vault801Dweller) May 20, 2018

Kilmer's new look could also be the result of his health struggles, as last year the actor revealed that he had been battling throat cancer.

Previously, Kilmer had denied that he was in poor health, but during an interview in 2017 he opened up about his "healing" process, crediting his faith and family for getting him through the hard time.