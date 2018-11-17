Jessie J Responds to Comments About ‘Striking Resemblance’ to Jenna Dewan

Jessie J broke her silence about the press constantly comparing her to Jenna Dewan.

The “Domino” singer, who recently became romantically involved with Dewan’s ex-husband Channing Tatum, spoke publicly for the first time after fans and press have commented on the ladies’ resemblance to one another ever since news of the new relationship broke in October.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to. I often ignore them as 99% of the time it is something that doesn’t serve any positivity to speak on,” Jessie wrote in a message posted on Instagram. “However there is a story I have seen be re written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier.”

View this post on Instagram 💭 A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on Nov 16, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

“I am here to talk about the headline and the way the story has been written, I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article… I am yet to,” she continued. “Who feels good from this story? I know I don’t. Who does this story inspire?…? Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No.”

Jessie J kept the comments section closed on the photo, probably anticipating Tatum and Dewan fans to flood them with trolling comments about her new relationship.

“I’m talking in general too. Beyond this story. It’s constant with women. Picking favourites. Do the media do it with men? No. Are women gaining a positive lesson from it? No,” the singer added. “You only have to look at a few of the comments to see that these stories are not inspiring women but mostly women ripping other women down.”

“I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all,” She said. “I don’t take stories like this lightly. Because I know the kind of impact it has on younger girls reading it. I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls, and when I got older, decided to spend my career making lots of music to try and help/inspire myself and all the other women to see their beauty from inside out and will continue to do so. Man does the world need it. More now than ever.”

“So… I ask the media again to realise the power in which you have in changing the world. How you can help the younger generations grow up to be nicer to themselves, and to each other,” she continued. “To change in a positive way that young women read and see and how it impacts their personal view on themselves regarding beauty, and how they see those around them. We are all unique.”

“I see this as a bigger lesson that I am able to speak on. I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare, one another. Or pick who they think is prettier,” she wrote, ending her post. “We are all BEAUTIFUL. We are enough just the way we are. Be the best you!!! You cant wake up and be anyone but YOU. So please love your face, your body, your mind and your heart. Be good to yourself. And to those around you. Be sensitive with your words. Be kind with your words. You have no idea what they can do to someone. Alone ladies, we are strong. But TOGETHER?! US WOMEN can truly CHANGE THE WORLD.”

Jessie’s comments come a few days after Dewan herself shared her own response to the stories comparing both women, as first reported by E! News.

“FIRST OF ALL…whenever I hear of the ‘striking resemblance’ [with] Jessie J and Jenna Dewan my only thoughts are ummmmm no [laughing emoji] not even close,” one fan wrote on Jenna’s Instagram. “And I don’t have a horse in the race but gf you are untouchable. Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you…to an absolute outsider from a small town do are doing it seemlessly [sic].”

In response, Dewan wrote back, “positive vibes all the way,” along with a kiss face emoji.

Tatum has not commented publicly on the way the media has compared both women, though he and Jessie J have shared compliments toward one another on social media ever since news of their new relationship first broke.