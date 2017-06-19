The Internet Is Not Happy With Jessica Simpson’s Father’s Day Post

On any holiday, like Father’s Day, we all like to hop on Instagram and share a sweet photo of our loved ones. Jessica Simpson did that, but the reactions from her followers have not quite been what she was expecting.

In the photo, Jessica and her family are posed in their Sunday best, while her husband Eric holds up their daughter Maxwell Drew as high as he can with one hand.

Jessica’s followers are decidedly NOT OK with this.

One very adamant user wrote, “YOU CAN DROP THE DAWM GIRL DONT DO THAT FOR A PICTURE GOSH”, while another asked, “why hedoing that?

The best comment from her followers though was, “Jessica’s smiling but any mother is thinking…. ‘you drop her and you f*%king DIE!’”

Believe it or not, the acrobatic talents of Eric and Maxwell were not the only draw of the photo.

Many followers focused solely on Jessica’s toned legs.

“Those legs. Post should have been happy leg day,” wrote one user.

“Your legs are perfect,” gushed another.

What many of the commenters seemed to miss, however, is that this a multi-image post, and if you swipe or click on it, you’ll see the second photo.

The photo is of a very sweet handwritten note from Jessica to Eric that reads, “Everyday is a blessing because God understood my heart and knew my future… Your love… Your guidance… Your passion… Your soul… Your way to be the best father to our children…”

Jessica ends the note by saying, “Thank you for the everyday kind of love I have always prayed for.”