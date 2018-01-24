Jessica Simpson Steps out with Sparkly Glasses to Work out

Jessica Simpson is an old pro at taking selfies, and she recently shared one while working out that shows off some sparkly sunglasses.

In the photo, Simpson is seen rocking the glittered shades along with a green sweatshirt and a knit hat.

She’s also making a funny face and sticking out her tongue at the camera. In additon to her ensemble, her blonde, wavy locks are flowing

In a caption on the post Simpson wrote, “12,000 Steps ✔️ #HappyMonday.” Many of her fans came out to compliment her look with one fan writing, “Love the shades so much.”

“Yes!!!! You are amazing Jess. Love you girl,” another fan said, while someone else commented, “You are such a beautiful, talented woman!”

Many of her fans took the opportunity to encourage her to take her “gifted vocals back to the recording studio,” and others begged her to “Please go back on tv.”

Simpson’s Instagram presence is a really important way for her to stay connected with her fans and she recently shared with them a post featuring her best pictures of 2017.

In a caption on the post Simpson wrote, “Thank you 2017 for the beautiful family time, self discovery, and perseverance! 2018 means business my friends! Here we go…”

The post showcases nine of Simpson’s best photos of the year (likely collected by using the popular “Best Nine” app), which includes many family pictures, and one throwback to a hilarious screenshot she posted of a news story about Whole Foods accidentally selling tuna when they thought they were selling chicken.

Simpson joked, “It happens to the best of us [Whole Foods],” about the chicken/tuna mishap.

Her friendly jab is a reference to her own tuna confusion on her and then-husband Nick Lachey’s MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, back in 2003.

In a scene that famously went viral well over a decade ago, Simpson ate some tuna and asked Lachey “is this chicken what I have, or is this fish? I know it’s tuna but it says, ‘Chicken of the Sea.’ Is that stupid?”

Simpon’s self-aware quip aside, most of her other popular photos of 2017 feature her family, much to the delight of her followers.

One fan said, “Much love to you and your family,” while another wrote, “Happy new year, Jessica! I hope you and your family have a great one!”