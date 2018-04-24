Jessica Simpson Shows off Beautiful Figure in a Plunging Cardigan

Jessica Simpson even looks good in her travel attire. The 37-year-old singer traipsed through John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City with husband Eric Johnson in a cleavage-baring cardigan, tight black jeans and elevated boots on Sunday, flaunting her famous curves.

The two walked arm-in-arm through the airport as Simpson showed off her Gucci chunky red, white and blue cardigan, matching a pageboy cap to her black jeans and black lace-up high-heeled boots. She also carried a large black bag by her side.

Johnson donned a navy T-shirt under a blue plaid long-sleeved jacket with jeans and white sneakers.

The two are parents to 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 4-year-old son Ace, both of whom they had before tying the knot in a Montecito wedding in July 2014. Simpson told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she’s open to the possibility of expanding their family, saying she still has “baby fever” from time to time.

“My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,’” Simpson said. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

Even if Simpson wants another baby, she admitted that she and Johnson “don’t really know” if they’d like to have a third.

“We always practice,” Simpson said coyly. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

Last May, Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s talk show that she wouldn’t be getting pregnant anytime soon, thanks to the IUD she was using.

“I’m not pregnant,” she said, addressing speculation at the time that she might be expecting. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus. I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third.”

But it’s not for lack of trying; Simpson has never been shy about the fact that she is “very attracted” to her husband, and she told ET that alone time helps keeps things “spicy” in their marriage.

“Today, we got to go on this trip without the kids, [and usually] we don’t go places without the kids,” she explained, adding that making the trip by themselves allows the pair to give each other “all of the attention.”

She frequently shares steamy social media posts dedicated to her husband, like the time she gushed over his marriage proposal nearly eight years ago, or the time she had some NSFW words about his “shoe game.”

Back in January, she shared a snap of his toe shoes as the pair headed out for some exercise.

“My husband’s shoe game makes me want to bang,” the mom of two cracked, adding the hashtags “morning walk” and “Shoe Crush Saturday.”

And in November, she shared a snap to celebrate the day Johnson proposed in 2010. She said he played a 1970 song before dropping to one knee and popping the question.

“Got engaged to ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 AM 7 years ago,” Simpson captioned a throwback photo. “Still loving this Man is the easiest part of my life #HowtheWestWasWon.