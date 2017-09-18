Jessica Biel’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ Entrance on ‘Ellen’ Is the Best One Yet

Ellen DeGeneres is known for having her guests dance their way onto her eponymous talk show, but Jessica Biel took her entrance to new heights when she appeared on the show Thursday, Sept. 14.

Instead of simply dancing to her chair, Biel opted for a more dramatic move, enlisting DeGeneres’ DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, to help her perform the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing as “The Time Of My Life” played in the background.

The YouTube clip of the move is full of comments proclaiming it the best entrance ever, a sentiment DeGeneres herself expressed once Biel sat down.

“That was so brave of you!” the host told Biel, who replied of Boss, “I trust him!”

“Somebody now has to top that entrance,” DeGeneres said. “That is the best entrance we’ve ever had.”

Biel added that she knew she had to come up with something special to top her previous entrance, which holds the record for the longest dance entrance on the show.

“Well, see that’s what happens when I was speaking to producers and they said, ‘You still hold the record for the longest dancing,’ which was so humiliating when I went back and looked at it because I’m not a good dancer really,” she said. “So I was thinking ‘What am I going to do?’ This is season 15, and you’re doing new stuff!”

DeGeneres also asked Biel if she and husband Justin Timberlake ever try the lift at home, to which Biel responded in the affirmative.

“I make him do stuff like this all the time,” she revealed, “and like, his back goes out and it’s a disaster.”

“Certainly, all the time,” Biel continued. “In the pool, outside of the pool. It’s a little easier [in the pool], yeah.”

