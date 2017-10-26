Jessica Alba Announces Gender of Baby No. 3

Actress and lifestyle mogul Jessica Alba just announced the sex of her third child with husband Cash Warren.

@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Alba shared with fans and followers on the social network that their third bundle of joy would be a boy — a baby brother in the Alba-Warren clan, joining big sisters Honor Marie, 9 and Haven Garner, 6.

“[Cash Warren] and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce,” Jessica captioned a video of her and the other Alba girls opening up a giant box filled with bright blue balloons and confetti.

Alba added the hashtags, “officially outnumbered” and “can’t wait to spoil him.”

The 36-year-old first announced her pregnancy in July, following a family vacation in Hawaii where she was spotted rocking a small baby bump. But it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy.

The actress shared a boomerang this past summer featuring her daughters holding up the numbers 1 and 2 as she held a number 3 balloon while clutching her belly. Alba joked in the July 17 announcement that she and husband Cash Warren are “going to be outnumbered.”

But as she continued to share more images of her pregnancy, many commented on Alba’s snaps concerned about how the actress no longer looked pregnant and was rather “flat.”

“Thought she was pregnant? I just looked at her photos and there was a pic of her really pregnant on August 31,” one follower wrote on the September 7 post. “What happened to your belly?” another asked.

Of those questioning Alba’s body was actress Sara Foster, known best for her role in 90210.

“I don’t see the baby wtf!!!!!?????” Foster commented.

Her reaction to the mom-to-be’s post garnered particular attention from Alba’s fans. “Not all pregnant women look the same. Have some respect,” one follower replied. “You’ll see baby when s/he comes out. For now, an ultrasound will do. What a dumb thing to say lol,” another added.

One follower replied to Foster with a logical explanation for Alba’s appearance: “Think it’s because she’s still small and facing the camera it’s more visible side view. I looked like this pregnant I had a small tummy too.”