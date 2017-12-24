‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend Reveals She’s Pregnant

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has come a long way from GTL!

The Jersey Shore cast member’s girlfriend, Jen Harley, is pregnant with their first child, Us Weekly reports.

The 32-year-old reality TV personality told the publication that the couple is having a girl and Harley is six months along. While he jokes that “every guy wants a boy,” he grew up with sisters, so he’s “used to being around girls.”

Harley is already mom to her 11-year-old son, but Ortiz-Magro says he has turned to his MTV co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Jenni “Jwoww” Farley for parenting advice.

“They all went through different experiences, which is great,” he said.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley began dating earlier this year after his split from his Famously Single castmate Malika Haqq in February.

In November, he told the publication that Harley is his first real love.

“Yes — we are serious,” Ortiz-Magro said. “She is the first person I finally really fell in love with. I want to settle down and have a family; she is that person for me.”

The two have discussed marriage, the 31-year-old revealed.

“We think about it,” Ortiz-Magro said. “One day I am in Vegas and the next day I am on The Shore again. So yes, we think about it, but right now things are good.”

This news comes soon after MTV announced that there would be a Jersey Shore: Family Reunion reboot of the show airing in 2018. Ortiz-Magro’s on-again-off-again girlfriend from the show, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has declined to return.

