‘Jersey Shore’: Pauly D to Visit Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino in Prison

Jersey Shore star Pauly D has revealed that he has plans to visit his friend and castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in prison.

TMZ cameras caught up to the reality TV personality and he shared the news, saying, “He’s good. I talk to him all the time,” and then later adding, “I’m about to go visit him.”

Pauly D also shared that Sorrentino also loves getting fan mail because “he loves to read.”

Sorrentino is currently serving a 24-month term on a tax evasion indictment. He entered prison earlier this year, but will reportedly be released early.

Recently, Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino appeared on appeared on The Jenny McCarthy Show and revealed that Sorrentino plays Scrabble in prison with Billy McFarland, the founder of Fyre Festival.

“They play Scrabble together,” DelVecchio shared, to which McCarthy replied, “Tell Mike he’s got to get as much information on the Fyre Festival. He can write two books.”

McFarland is serving a six-year prison sentence for wire fraud, per Us Weekly.

Sorrentino has only been in prison for about three months, but his wife Lauren Pesce Sorrentino previously told his fans that her husband is handling his incarceration OK, and that he is full of gratitude for all the support he has receievd from Jersey Shore fans.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love [and] support. We speak everyday [and] he’s doing great,” Lauren wrote in a series of tweets back on January.

“He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you,” the 34-year-old continued.

“Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael [and] Lauren Sorrentino,” her message concluded.

Following Lauren’s tweets, it was announced that that Sorrentino is scheduled to be released from prison on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.