Jeremy Vuolo Shares Sweet Anniversary Message Honoring Wife Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo

Time certainly flies when you are in love!

A year ago today Jinger and I officially began our relationship. God is so kind. @jingervuolo A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

On Friday, former MLS player, Jeremy Vuolo posted a sweet photo of himself with wife, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo to mark the one year anniversary of the start of their relationship.

Vuolo took to Instagram to share a black and white image of the two of them, gazing into each other’s eyes with the caption, “A year ago today Jinger and I officially began our relationship. God is so kind.”

The couple met on a mission trip in May 2015 and began their Duggar-approved courtship in just over a year later.

They announced their engagement last July after only a month of courting. “We are so grateful for how the Lord has brought us together. It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited about serving Christ together in the coming days,” the couple shared at the time.

The pair married in November 2016. The ceremony, officiated by Jeremy’s father, was featured on an episode of TLC’s Counting On.

After a honeymoon to New Zealand and Australia, the couple settled in Laredo, Texas where Jeremy is currently a pastor.