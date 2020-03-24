Jeremy Renner Claims Coronavirus Has Severely Damaged His Income, Asks for Lowered Child Support Payments

Jeremy Renner is asking for a reduction in the amount of child support he is required to pay ex-wife Sonni Pacheco amid the coronavirus outbreak, claiming in legal documents obtained by TMZ Monday that his income has been dramatically decreased amid the global pandemic. The Avengers star and his ex-wife split after just 10 months of marriage back in 2014, but have since been embroiled in financial and custodial legal battles.

The latest comes as millions of people are finding themselves in difficult financial situations amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Renner disclosing in court documents that 2020 was already a down year for him when it comes to money, being that The Avengers films have wrapped, but that he had some projects lined up before the coronavirus outbreak. Now, “it is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Renner disclosed he is currently paying about $30,000 a month for 6-year-old daughter Eva’s housing, food, transportation and clothing, but claimed Pacheco has been using the money as a “slush fund” to support her own lifestyle and fight him in court for sole custody. “Sonni’s voracious appetite for Jeremy’s money has no end in sight,” his attorney claimed in the documents.

The actor asked that his child support be reduced, noting that Eva’s reasonable needs cost about $11,000 a month, and requested that his business managers have sole control over the funds in Eva’s account.

Pacheco and Renner’s tense legal battle came to a head in October, when she accused him in court documents requesting sole custody of threatening to kill her and abusing cocaine. She also claimed that during the fight in question, Renner put the barrel of a gun in his own mouth, threatening to kill himself, before firing the gun into the ceiling of his daughter’s bedroom. Renner’s attorney denied all accusations at the time.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” read a statement obtained by TMZ. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Photo credit: Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images