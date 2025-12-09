‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Arrested on 2 Felony Charges

One former Jeopardy! champion was arrested on two charges of “peeping” last Monday.

A report from MyFox8.com shared that 42-year-old Philip Joseph “Joey” DeSena, who won Jeopardy! twice last November, was arrested after the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina filed a warrant for his arrest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The warrant states that he installed “cameras in a victim’s bedroom and bathroom” and did so “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously.” The definition of felony secret peeping details a criminal who installs in a room “any device that can be used to create photographic image, namely camera placed in the bathroom, with the intent to capture the image of another without their consent.”

Eagle-eyed Jeopardy! viewers will remember that DeSena’s first episode was laced with controversy, with the second and third place contestants finishing on a $1 tie after going all-in on Final Jeopardy. Since one contestant had more money prior to the final round, they were deemed the second-place winner, angering viewers.

He ultimately won $44,698 during his Jeopardy run, and returned in this past January’s Tournament of Champions, where he was defeated in the semi-finals.

A $5,000 bond was posted December 3. DeSena is set to make his first appearance in Currituck County Court tomorrow.