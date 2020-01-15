Jennifer Lopez Fans Sounds off on Her Desire to Move Away From the US

Jennifer Lopez may be an internationally known celebrity, but according to her, one of her “bucket list” items involves her living a more low-key lifestyle outside of the United States. The Hustlers star spoke to Vanity Fair for their 26th annual Hollywood issue, where expressed her desire to live somewhere other than America someday. And, naturally, many of the singer’s fans spoke out about her fantasy move.

“I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali,” she told the publication. “Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell.”

“I have fantasies like that,” she added. As previously mentioned, Lopez’s comments sparked a flurry of responses from the singer’s fans, many of whom expressed that they were fully on board with her “bucket list” wish.

“Good for her,” one fan commented on Facebook. “She has made millions so why wouldn’t she give up so called celebrity life to enjoy the simple things in life in a beautiful place as she will never have to worry about money. Go out before people are asking why you are still around.”

“Good for her, I would like to have the small town comfort also.. More power to her,” another fan wrote, clearly on the same page as Lopez.

“Her and I have the same fantasies,” yet another commenter wrote. “I would also love to move to a small Italian town with nothing to worry about, know all the people and just relax painting and enjoying the views while drinking a glass of wine! Wouldn’t that be the life.”

Given that Lopez was simply sharing one of her bucket list items with Vanity Fair, you probably don’t have to worry about her leaving the United States for Bali or Italy anytime soon. After all, the multi-hyphenate is more than busy with work commitments in the country. In February, the singer is set to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami alongside Shakira, where she will undoubtedly bring down the house.