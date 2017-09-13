Jennifer Lopez’s Exes Won’t Like This Comment

Jennifer Lopez is gushing over her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in her latest interview, but in doing so, threw shade at all of her exes.

The 48-year-old Shades of Blue actress opened up in an interview with HOLA! magazine to discuss how she and her former MLB star beau have a relationship unlike any other she’s had.

“I’m in a good relationship,” she said. “I feel like I can say that for the first time— I don’t know — maybe ever.”

Lopez did come back around and offer up kind words about her former flames.

“And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better,” she said.

Even though the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer has only been dating Rodriguez for a matter of months, she feels that they share a deep bond.

“We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love,” she said. “Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”

Not only does Lopez feel that she is in her healthiest relationship, but she also says she is “shining brighter” as an individual.

“I feel that I am shining brighter than I ever have — that I’m better as a person, as a daughter, as a mother, as a friend, as a partner,” she said. “I want to be better and I’m OK with all of it.”

The mother of two says that she still has areas in which she needs to grow but has come to term with her shortcomings.

“I totally accept myself for all of those things. I’m not here to be perfect and I’m not here to be anything but my best, whatever that means for me,” she said.