Jennifer Lopez Welcomes Spring Early in Tiny Bubblegum Dress in ‘World of Dance’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Jennifer Lopez is willing winter away in her bright — and revealing — new frock.

The 48-year-old showed off her bright pink minidress in a behind-the-scenes selfie from World of Dance on Thursday, revealing her toned, tan legs for Instagram followers.

Lopez rocked the spring Gucci long-sleeved minidress, complemented with a pair of black heels and flashy diamond jewelry.

Her honey blonde locks were styled by Chris Appleton in a half-up ponytail and bouncy curls and her skin was glowing with pink tones thanks to makeup artist Scott Barnes, who likened Lopez to “Bronx Barbie.”

Fans were loving the fierce, fun look by the “Waiting for Tonight” singer and took to the comments to praise her insane figure and flirty style.

“Love this look,” one follower wrote next to a heart eyes emoji. Another added, “Looking like the most gorgeous Barbie doll!”

While some were focused on Lopez’s Barbie-inspired style, others focused on her slim, but super fit pins and begged for her leg-day routine.

“Look at those legs… what’s your secret… are you willing to share?” a fan pleaded.

Lopez’s trainer David Kirsch revealed last year one of the entertainer’s top moves for a fit lower body: a move called the “platypus walk.”

Wearing a shirt that says “BUT FIRST, THE GYM,” Lopez is shown taking a few steps forward while holding a deep plié squat and her hands on her head, then taking a few steps back, per Kirsch’s instructions. And while she looks strong with every step, the exercise is definitely a challenge.

“Platypus walks work your entire body, but primarily fire up your legs and glutes,” Sarah Otey, an NYC-based trainer, told SELF of the tough move. The challenge comes from performing the exercise with good form, keeping your knees turned outward (instead of forward) and with your knees stacked on top of your ankles. This is more difficult moving forward than moving backward, Otey adds, because you have to fight against the urge to let your knees go forward.

Lopez also works with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson to sculpt her enviable legs, dedicating entire gym sessions to perfecting her lower body.

Aside from her gym sessions, the Shades of Blue star sticks to unprocessed organic food for every meal, snack and everything in between. She eats plenty of protein, fruits and veggies for a super nutrient-rich diet.

“Throughout the years I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthier […] diet,” Lopez previously told PEOPLE. “I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself.”

Three things Lopez won’t touch? Caffeine, cigarettes and alcohol. “I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine,” she told Us Weekly. On the rare occasion that she does indulge in coffee, it’s always decaf.