Jennifer Garner Just Threw a Fairy Tale Prom for a Children’s Hospital

Further cementing her status as a national treasure, Jennifer Garner stopped by Children’s Hospital of Orange County over the weekend to help the kids their prepare for the annual Oncology Ball on Saturday hosted by CHOC’s Child Life team.

Garner gave her followers a look at the magical event on Instagram with a video of herself helping one of the hospital’s patients proudly show off the shimmering blue prom dress she wore, with the patient proclaiming, “I feel like Cinderella in this dress.”

“Getting ready for @chocchildrens’ prom is all JOY,” Garner captioned the sweet clip. “Thank you, gorgeous ladies of CHOC, for letting me tag along yesterday while you decided on the perfect dress for the occasion. My new friend Shayla knocked it right out of the park. #sickkidsarerealkids #werk #ilovethesegirls.”

CHOC’s Instagram account posted the same video, writing, “Who wouldn’t want to twirl around in a beautiful dress with @jennifer.garner?!”

The account added that not only did Garner help the kids and teens get ready for the special night, she also donated 20 dresses and makeup for the event.

“Thank you for helping them feel like the belle of the ball!” the account shared.

Garner often highlights causes close to her heart on her Instagram page, and she recently teamed up with Walmart for the #SparkKindness initiative, which encourages people to perform random acts of kindness and share them on social media.

“These random acts of kindness are happening all around us, all the time, everywhere,” she told PEOPLE. “The smallest acts—picking up trash at a local park, volunteering at a shelter, buying a cup of coffee for someone who needs it—make the world a happier, more gentle place.”

The mom of three added that she gets inspired “just by noticing, and I hope that this partnership will put a twinkle in someone’s eye and help be the nudge we sometimes need to step outside ourselves and change a day for the better.”

“Kindness is contagious, truly. I can’t wait to see what happens.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin