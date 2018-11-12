Jennifer Garner Not Pregnant With Fourth Child, Despite Rumors

Jennifer Garner may be dating someone new, but the actress is not pregnant, though a report seems to be claiming otherwise.

While The Globe has been speculating that Garner is expecting a child with boyfriend John Miller, Gossip Cop has denounced the rumor as false, even noting that Garner told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2013 that she’s done having kids.

The Globe‘s source nebulously claimed, “Jen has been wearing loose-fitting clothing lately and it’s got people wondering if she could be hiding a baby bump.” They also said the 46-year-old is “glowing” and “would be delighted to have another child on the way.”

Though she isn’t pregnant, Garner is reportedly casually dating Miller, and the pair was recently spotted together in public for the first time on Friday, Nov. 9, though they managed to avoid being photographed together by the paparazzi outside of their car.

E! News reports that they attended a production of Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, entering and exiting the building separately. They both arrived in a limo, with Garner exiting first followed by Miller a few minutes later, and Miller was the one to exit the building first after the show and wait in the limo for the actress.

The couple’s relationship was first reported in October, just before Garner finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck.

A source told Us Weekly that Garner and Miller have “been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious.”

A second source added, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Miller is the CEO of CaliGroup, which owns Miso Robotics and a chain of about 50 CaliBurger restaurants. He has also previously been married and has a 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. Garner shares daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6 with Affleck.

An insider told Us that Garner and Miller are “at similar places in their lives,” with another source sharing that the pair “met through her group of friends,” and that “it’s a nice change of pace that he’s not an actor or even well known.”

An additional source said that Affleck has nothing but well wishes for Garner. The couple finalized their divorce in November after originally announcing their separation in 2015.

“Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” the source said. “They still co-parent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin